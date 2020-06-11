Police seek shooter in Boyle Heights killing

A police patrol car is seen with sirens off. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Police are looking for a person in connection with a fatal shooting in Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 1200 block of Los Palos Street about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday.

There, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a “male suspect” went up to the victim and shot him with an unknown type of handgun before leaving the area.

The incident was described as gang related, but no other details about the shooting have been released.