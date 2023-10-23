A man was fatally shot at 14th Street Park in Long Beach Sunday afternoon, and police are asking anyone who was at the park to come forward and help them identify the shooter.

The man, 33-year-old Thomas Ferguson of Fontana, was at the park at about 2:30 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Ferguson was found on the ground near 14th Street and Palmer Court, and he succumbed to his wounds after being transported to a local hospital.

The shooter fled before officials arrived, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Detectives believe there were multiple people in or near 14th Street Park when the shooting occurred and are seeking the public’s assistance for any additional information,” the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Jesus Espinoza or Alfredo Chairez at 562-570-7244.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.