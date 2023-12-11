The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the person who shot and killed a man in the Harvard Park area of South Los Angeles Sunday night.

The shooting was reported at about 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street, the LAPD said in a news release.

Officers found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The man’s identity has not been released, but he is believed to be about 30 or 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 323-786-5100.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.