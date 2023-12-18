The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Arlington Heights before fleeing the scene Sunday night.

The collision occurred at Washington and Crenshaw boulevards at 11:50 p.m., when a silver Subaru Impreza headed west on Washington hit the pedestrian, who was only identified by police as being a woman.

According to an LAPD press release, she succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information should call 213-473-0234

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).