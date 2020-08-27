Police seek to ID gunman in shooting death of 40-year-old man

Police respond to investigate a fatal shooting in Torrance on Aug. 26, 2020. (KTLA)

Authorities are searching for leads in a deadly shooting that erupted following a dispute in Torrance Wednesday.

The gunfire broke out around 12:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of Plaza Del Amo, a residential area, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Jimmy Jackson, 40, was with a group of males in a carport in the area. Witnesses reported hearing an argument before gunshots rang out, according to police.

Responding officers say they found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Officials have yet to compile a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives Cortez and Coffee at 310-726-7889 or 310-726-7887.