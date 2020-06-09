Police seek gunman after shooting victim found in East Hollywood parking lot

Police are searching for a gunman after a shooting victim was found in an East Hollywood parking lot Tuesday morning.

Authorities received a call about 5:30 a.m. reporting shots fired on the corner of North Vermont Avenue and Normal Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Ryan Rabbet said.

Responding officers located a Hispanic man, possibly in his 40s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was found in a parking lot next to a burgundy Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania license plate, Rabbet said.

Investigators are not sure if the car is related to the shooting.

Surveillance video taken from a nearby building is being reviewed.

Authorities did not release a description of the suspect or suspects.

This is the second shooting in the same parking lot in the last week, Rabbet said.

It is not known if the shootings are related.