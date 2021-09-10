Police seek woman wearing gorilla mask in attack against Larry Elder in Venice; supporters claim double standard

Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder is escorted by a security guard after a woman in a gorilla mask threw an egg in the candidate’s direction.(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

As the Los Angeles police investigators try to identify a woman wearing a gorilla mask who threw an egg at Republican gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder in Venice, some of the talk show host’s supporters are complaining that the Wednesday incident that forced Elder to cut his campaigning short is not generating more outrage.

The gorilla mask prompted conservative commentators to suggest that the incident was racially motivated, given the white supremacist history of dehumanizing Black people with ape imagery.

Two law enforcement sources told The Times on Friday that the department was working the case as a misdemeanor battery because the woman gave no indication she was moved by hate in a video taken at the scene. But they stressed that no decision will be made until she’s identified and police get more details about what happened.

The altercation occurred when Elder, as part of his “Recall Express” campaign bus tour, was visiting homeless encampments Wednesday morning when he was angrily surrounded by a group of homeless people and advocates.

QUESTION: How is this not a hate crime?



ANSWER: Because “woke privilege” means a white woman can wear a gorilla mask and attack a black man without fear of being called a racist.



Where is the outrage from our politicians?#Hypocrisy #WokePrivilege @LarryElder @GavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/h6vnXQ2Uzd — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) September 9, 2021