Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating additional victims of a sexual assault suspect arrested earlier this month, authorities announced this week.

Police said that on June 30, the suspect, identified as Cedric Tinsley, entered an unsecured residence near the 19000 block of Astor Place in Northridge where he allegedly sexually assaulted a victim before stealing her property and her vehicle.

At around 2:30 p.m. the following day, Tinsley was stopped while driving the victim’s stolen vehicle in the 2700 block of East Los Angeles Street in Simi Valley. He was arrested and charged with “sexual assault during the commission of a residential burglary,” according to an LAPD news release.

LAPD’s Devonshire Area Sexual Assault Unit released Tinsley’s booking photo because investigators believe he may be responsible for additional unreported sexual assaults.

Cedric Tinsley, seen here, is accused of entering a residence in Northridge, sexually assaulting and robbing the victim on June 30, 2023. (LAPD)

Detectives are urging anyone who may have information relating to the July assault and burglary or anyone who may have been victimized by the suspect to immediately contact Detectives Danielle Tumbleson and Ruben Arellano at 818-832-0609. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

Tinsley has been charged with rape, forced oral copulation, false imprisonment and grand theft by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. He is currently being held on $1.2 million bail.