Police are seeking the public’s help after receiving several calls reporting hate crime vandalism in Marina Del Rey on Friday.

In the morning after parking overnight on the street, victims discovered that their cars were vandalized with spray-painted swastikas in front of their homes.

Cars were vandalized with spray-painted swastikas in front of homes in Marina Del Rey. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

There is no information available about the suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on these incidents or similar incidents in the area is encouraged to contact Marina Del Rey Sheriff’s Station at 310-482-6000 or the LASD Major Crimes Bureau Hate Crime Coordinator, Detective Wong at 323-267-4819.