The suspect, pictured here, allegedly injured an employee while fleeing the store (Baldwin Park PD)

Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process.

The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park.

The suspect injured the employee as he was attempting to flee the store after the robbery, authorities said in a social media post.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to identify the suspect is urged to call Baldwin Park Police Detective J. Cortez at 626-960-1955 ext. 413, or by email at jcortez@baldwinpark.com.