Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate three suspects involved in a carjacking in Victor Valley on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a carjacking report on Caughlin Road at 8:49 p.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victims said they were driving on Caughlin Road when they saw a man, who was standing in the middle of the road, display a handgun. The man then approached the car with two other people, ordering the victims to get out of the car. The victims got out of the vehicle and the suspects drove away.

According to police, the suspects, described as one tall male, one short male, and one short female, were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and face masks.

The stolen vehicle is a 2002 silver, four-door, Ford Edge with California license plate, #9BXU134.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy C. Lajuj at 760-552-6800.