Police are looking for a man who allegedly fatally shot another person in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported just before 5:45 p.m., and when the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 1500 block of West Florence Avenue, they found the victim unconscious and not breathing, according to Officer Drake Madison.

The victim, whose name, age and gender have not been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Madison said.

Police are looking for the suspected shooter, a 6-foot-tall Hispanic man with shoulder-length hair and full beard. The alleged shooter was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants at the time, Madison added.