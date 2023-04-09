Police in Redlands shot a 57-year-old man, authorities announced Sunday.

The incident occurred April 8, at around 10 a.m., when Redlands Police Department officers responded to reports of a disturbance outside of a restaurant at the Mountain Grove shopping center, located in 27500 block of San Bernardino Avenue.

“Officers contacted the man who was acting aggressive and erratic and refused to comply with officers’ orders,” a Redland PD news release stated. “When the man made an aggressive movement toward them, officers fired one shot, hitting the suspect in the leg.”

Paramedics with the Redlands Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the man before he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation into the unidentified man revealed that he “is a suspect in an earlier murder in Riverside County,” police said.

Officials did not provide any additional information about the man’s involvement in that alleged murder.

Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are investing the officer involved shooting per Redlands Police Department policy. The Redlands police officer shot the man has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.