Police shot and killed a man who ‘charged at deputies’ in Hesperia Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The shooting took place after deputies with the Hesperia Police Department were called to a domestic disturbance around 11:25 a.m. in the 8900 block of Ninth Avenue.

The 911 caller told dispatch that 42-year-old Anthony Nunez had assaulted a resident inside the home, the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department said in a news release.

When deputies got to the home, they met Nunez at the front door.

“He was uncooperative and held a weapon in his hands,” Sheriff Department officials said.

As the deputies were talking to the man, several people who were inside the residence were evacuated to safety.

Meanwhile, the man barricaded himself inside the residence with the weapon while deputies were trying to get him to surrender.

“Nunez eventually exited the home, armed with a weapon, and charged at the deputies. A deputy involved shooting occurred,” Sheriff Department officials said.

Officials did not provide details on the type of weapon that the suspect allegedly had at the time.

Deputies and fire personnel rushed to save the man’s life following the shooting, but Nunez was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

No deputies or bystanders were injured during the incident.

The police shooting is now under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department, and no further details were available.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Ramstad, Specialized Investigations Division at 909-387-3589.