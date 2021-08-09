Police shoot armed driver after pursuit of robbery suspect and crash in Long Beach: Officials

Police shot and wounded a driver after a crash that followed a pursuit of a robbery suspect in Long Beach Sunday night, officials said.

The incident unfolded after police in Signal Hill got a call around 10:45 p.m. about an armed robbery at a grocery store.

Arriving officers were pointed to a vehicle that was leaving the grocery store parking lot.

When they tried to contact the driver, the suspect fled, kickstarting a vehicle pursuit, Long Beach Police Department officials said.

Signal Hill police lost sight of the vehicle in the area of Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue, and sent out a description to the Long Beach Police Department, which broadcast that information to officers in the area.

Just before 11 p.m., Long Beach officers came across a two-vehicle traffic collision in the area of Harbor Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash matched the description of the vehicle that Signal Hill officers had been chasing, according to the Police Department.

The driver fled the scene on foot, but a witness pointed out the driver to officers.

“Officers contacted the driver, who was armed with a firearm, and an officer involved shooting occurred,” Long Beach Police Department Officer Ivan Garcia told KTLA in an email.

It’s unclear what prompted police to open fire.

The driver was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning. Officials did not release any information about the driver’s name or age.

Police said they recovered a loaded firearm at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident and no further details were immediately available.