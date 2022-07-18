Officers responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shot a man in Leimert Park Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bronson Avenue.

Los Angeles police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man armed with a handgun.

Officers made contact with the suspect, described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, but at some point shots were fired and the suspect was hit.

He was arrested and then taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. Police say he is currently in stable condition.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Twitter that no officers and no civilians were injured during the shooting.

At this time it’s unclear how many shots were fired by how many officers or whether the suspect exchanged fire with police at all.

Police were expected to remain on scene for several hours as part of the investigation and the public was urged to avoid the area.