Long Beach police fired at a man Sunday afternoon after responding to a home for a report of an armed man pointing a gun at another person.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. on the 5200 block of East 25th Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted the unidentified man inside the residence. Police say he refused to surrender which led to shots being fired.

Police have not said who fired first, how many officers fired or whether the man instigated the shooting.

No officers were injured, and it’s unclear if the man was hit.

As of Sunday afternoon, police have surrounded the home where the man was and evacuated nearby houses. Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team were also called to the scene.

Police believe the man is alone inside the home.

It’s unclear if he is communicating with officers or if there have been any successful attempts to contact him.

