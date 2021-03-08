Police shoot driver suspected of ramming patrol vehicle outside Riverside shopping center

Police opened fire on a vehicle investigators said rammed into a patrol car at a Riverside shopping center early Monday morning.

The incident took place shortly after midnight in the 3800 block of Chicago Avenue, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said.

At least one officer opened fire when a male suspect drove his vehicle into the patrol car, Railsback said.

The driver was struck by gunfire and is in grave condition at the hospital, according to Railsback.

A male passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. He is being questioned by detectives.

No additional suspects are being sought in the case.

A male and female officer inside the patrol vehicle sustained minor injuries.

One of the officers was treated at a local hospital and released, Railsback said.