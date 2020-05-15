Police shoot, kill armed man outside Harbor Gateway home

Investigators respond to the scene of a deadly police shooting in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood on May 14, 2020. (KTLA)

An armed man was shot and killed by police who were responding to reports of a shooting in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Officers were originally called at about 12:45 p.m. regarding a family dispute at a home on the 700 block of West 123rd Street, near the intersection with Menlo Avenue, said L.A. police Sgt. Barry Montgomery.

While officers were en route to the residence, it was reported that shots had been fired, Montgomery said.

Officers arriving at the scene established a perimeter. At some point, a man emerged from the home with a handgun, according to the sergeant.

Police wound up opening fire and striking the man, though it’s unclear what prompted the use of deadly force. Officials did not say whether the man fired his weapon.

It’s also unclear how many times the suspect was struck. He died at the scene.

No officers were hurt, and investigators say they recovered a handgun at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.