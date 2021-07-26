Police shoot, kill man holding woman at knife-point in West Los Angeles area: LAPD

Police fatally shot someone who they say was threatening a woman with a large kitchen knife in a West Los Angeles-area apartment Monday morning, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded after officers were called out to a report of a burglary suspect inside an apartment with someone screaming in distress shortly after dawn in the Sawtelle neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a series of tweets.

Officers responded around 5:55 a.m. to the 3700 block of Barry Around, where they encountered a man who “had an elderly female at knife point,” according to LAPD.

Police at some point opened fire on the knife-wielding man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear how many times he was struck by the gunfire.

Authorities have not released the assailant’s name, but said he was somehow related to the woman.

The knife was recovered at the scene, officials added.

Investigators believe the man was trying to force the woman to drive him somewhere else. She was not injured during the incident, nor were responding officers.

An investigation is underway into the deadly police shooting and no additional details about the incident have been released.