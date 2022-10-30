Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A man was shot and killed by police in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of Malabar Street.

Police responded to a call regarding a “man with a gun,” according to a news release.

When officers found the suspect, authorities said he “produced two knives,” which is when police shot the man.

The department release noted that there were four Huntington Park Police officers involved in the incident, three who shot at the suspect and one officer who used a less than lethal weapon.

One of the officers sustained an injury to his hand and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau were assisting Huntington Park PD with the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at LA Crime Stoppers.