Police shoot 2nd knife-wielding man in Historic South-Central on Saturday

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that a second knife-wielding man was shot by police in Historic South-Central on Saturday.

The first man was fatally shot shortly before 11 a.m.

The second shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at 908 E. Adams Blvd., according to Officer Orris.

Police received reports of a man who was chasing people with a knife and threatening harm, said Orris, who added that the man might have been suffering from mental illness or been suicidal.

When police confronted the man, at least one officer opened fire, striking the man, Orris said.

Police did not detail what led up to the shooting.

According to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department, the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, though his exact injuries are unknown.

Editor’s note: The initially reported age of the man who was shot has been removed from this story due to conflicting reports.