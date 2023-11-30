LOS ANGELES – Police officers opened fire on a man who approached them with a hatchet outside of a motel in North Hollywood Thursday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers first received calls of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near the intersection of Saticoy Street, at around 2 p.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

An LAPD officer with the North Hollywood Division seen firing non-lethal rounds from a shotgun at an assault suspect carrying a hatchet on Nov. 30, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Before using lethal force, officers attempted to stop the man as he approached them by firing non-lethal rounds from a shotgun, video captured by Key News Networks shows.

The non-lethal rounds were ineffective and, as the man drew closer, at least one officer opened fire with his service weapon, striking the man in the torso.

An LAPD officer with the North Hollywood Division seen firing his weapon at an assault suspect carrying a hatchet on Nov. 30, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

The suspect fell to the ground and was eventually surrounded by officers, who began life-saving measures on the 46-year-old until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

His condition was not immediately available.

LAPD said traffic in Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Saticoy Street will be “heavily impacted” while police investigate.