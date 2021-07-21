Police shoot man armed with large butcher knife in Lincoln Heights: LAPD

Police shot and wounded a man who was armed with a large butcher knife in Lincoln Heights Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers first responded around 10:45 p.m. to a report of a man with a knife at a home in the 300 block of West Avenue 26, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told KTLA.

Police arrived to find the man inside an apartment.

When he eventually came out, he was armed with the large knife, according to LAPD.

“Officers gave him commands to stop. He did not comply with the commands the officers gave. There was a Taser that was used, and there was an officer involved shooting,” the detective said.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Wednesday. Police said he is expected to survive his injuries.

The large butcher knife was recovered at scene, according to Aguilar.

The shooting was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras, and investigators will be reviewing the footage as the investigation continues, the detective said.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Officials have not identified the man who was shot and no further details were immediately available.