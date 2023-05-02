Streets were blocked and crime scene tape surrounded the entrance to the Vermont/Beverly Metro station in East Hollywood after a police shooting Tuesday morning.
The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a man trying to stab them, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson told KTLA.
Officers responded and shot the suspect, police said. Both the stabbing victim and the suspect were hospitalized in unknown conditions.
Sky5 footage showed a large crime scene encompassing several blocks in the area of Vermont Avenue and Oakwood Avenue.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.