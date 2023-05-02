Streets were blocked and crime scene tape surrounded the entrance to the Vermont/Beverly Metro station in East Hollywood after a police shooting Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a man trying to stab them, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson told KTLA.

Officers responded and shot the suspect, police said. Both the stabbing victim and the suspect were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

  • East Hollywood police shooting scene
    Streets were blocked and crime scene tape surrounded the entrance to the Vermont/Beverly Metro station in East Hollywood after a police shooting. May 2, 2023. (KTLA)
Sky5 footage showed a large crime scene encompassing several blocks in the area of Vermont Avenue and Oakwood Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.