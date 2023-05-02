Streets were blocked and crime scene tape surrounded the entrance to the Vermont/Beverly Metro station in East Hollywood after a police shooting Tuesday morning.

The incident unfolded around 9:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a man trying to stab them, a Los Angeles Police spokesperson told KTLA.

Officers responded and shot the suspect, police said. Both the stabbing victim and the suspect were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

Streets were blocked and crime scene tape surrounded the entrance to the Vermont/Beverly Metro station in East Hollywood after a police shooting. May 2, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 footage showed a large crime scene encompassing several blocks in the area of Vermont Avenue and Oakwood Avenue.

