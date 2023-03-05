Police in Long Beach shot a stabbing suspect Sunday night.

The incident unfolded in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue, at around 6:50 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a stabbing in progress.

At the scene, police located an adult male victim and an adult male suspect. That’s when police shot the suspect.

Crews with the Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and took the stabbing victim to the hospital where he has been listed in critical condition. The stabbing suspect was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No officers were injured during the incident.

It is unclear what exactly led to the stabbing, though the investigation into the case continues.