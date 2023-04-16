People are being told to avoid certain streets near the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach after a police shooting, authorities with the Long Beach Police Department announced Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but Long Beach officials tweeted at 5:35 p.m. that the incident occurred in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

“Attention Grand Prix attendees. Please avoid the area of Ocean and Elm due to ongoing police activity. The Green gate located @ Long Beach Blvd & Ocean Ave is closed, please plan to exit through the yellow, blue or red gate,” police said.

Authorities on the scene of a police shooting in near the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on April 16, 2023. (Citizen App)

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured during the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.