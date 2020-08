An estimated 150 to 200 people gathered in downtown Los Angeles Monday night in response to police shooting a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

A citywide tactical alert was declared at one point, but was lifted about 1:15 a.m.

The protest was in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin Sunday as he was trying to get into his vehicle.

Blake, 29, is in intensive care following the shooting.

Blake’s three children were inside the vehicle and witnessed the shooting.