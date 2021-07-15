LAPD reports police shooting in the heart of Hollywood; witnesses say man wounded

Police opened fire at the busy corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers were responding around 11:20 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun at the bustling Hollywood intersection when at least one of them opened fire, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a Los Angeles police spokesperson.

A witness told KTLA he heard five shots in a row, and people in the area started running. He says he then walked by the scene and saw officers trying to resuscitate a man down on the ground.

Police tape could be seen surrounding a McDonald’s just east of the intersection in aerial video from Sky5. Blood was also visible on the sidewalk, smearing across stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bystander video captured during the aftermath showed police vehicles blocking the intersection, which is lined with several museums, theaters and a shopping mall popular among tourists.

Police were responding to investigate, and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.