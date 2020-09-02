Police shut down house party in Fairfax area

A warning notice was left at a Fairfax area home after police were sent to shut down a house party Tuesday night.

The home is located in the 700 block of North Gardner Street.

Video from the scene showed several people attending the party, which is in violation of health order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has authorized the city to shut off water and power at homes where repeatedly large parties are held.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2, 2020.