An illegal gambling casino in Pomona was shut down this week after authorities were tipped off.

Officers served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at 1067 E. Mission Blvd., after receiving several citizen complaints and anonymous tips about suspicious activity on the property, the Pomona Police Department said in a news release.

Inside the location, police found slot-style and “fish game” table machines and an undisclosed amount of money.

Pomona Police shared a photo of an illegal casino they shut down on March 17, 2022.

With the assistance of the city’s Code Enforcement Team, the location was red tagged, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding illegal gambling casinos is urged to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-622-1241. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.