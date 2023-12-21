Several people were detained when officers served a search warrant Thursday at an illegal business in San Bernardino, police said.

The business, referred to as a “sesh” by officers, was located near the northwest corner of Highland and Sterling avenues, the San Bernardino Police Department posted on Facebook.

“Numerous items of evidence were located and seized, including illegal cannabis flower and cannabis-infused edibles,” a portion of the post read.

A person is detained after police bust a “sesh” business on December 21, 2023. (San Bernardino Police Department)

Evidence found during a “sesh” bust is seized by police on Dec. 21, 2023. (San Bernardino Police Department)

An officer takes inventory after a “sesh” bust in San Bernardino on Dec. 21, 2023. (San Bernardino Police Department)

There was also evidence of unlicensed tobacco sales and several people were detained pending further investigation, police said.

Code Enforcement was called to the scene and red-tagged the building space.

A “sesh” (short for session) is described on urbandictionary.com as a process of excessive drug use that usually continues until sunrise with a small to medium group of friends.