Police broke up a street takeover in Sun Valley on Thursday night, detaining 15 people and towing cars away.

The takeover was reported at 9:10 p.m., and within 10 minutes, police were on scene detaining participants and writing citations, according to Officer Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Eight vehicles were in the roadway when police arrived at the scene at Roscoe Boulevard and Sheldon Street, and one participant was even armed with a flamethrower, Madison said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed multiple LAPD vehicles trapping some of the participants’ cars, which were being loaded onto tow trucks.

