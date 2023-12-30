A disturbance involving a large crowd has shut down streets near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Saturday night.

A large law enforcement presence is surrounding the mall after the incident was reported by Torrance police around 5:30 p.m.

Roads currently closed include:

Carson Street closed from Madrona Avenue to Del Amo Circle East

Del Amo Circle East closed from Carson Street to Fashion Way

Fashion Way is closed from Madrona Avenue to Amie Avenue

It’s unclear what prompted the closure or what issues may be connected to the large group.

Citizen video of the area showed a long line of patrol vehicles arriving at the shopping center. Traffic appeared to be backed up on streets surrounding the mall parking lots.

The duration of the street closures remains unknown. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This developing story will be updated.