Reseda Charter High School was placed on lockdown Monday as police were involved in a standoff with a domestic violence suspect nearby.

The incident was taking place in the 6500 block of Lindley Avenue, which is across the street from some of the charter school’s athletic fields.

An armed suspect was barricaded inside a home there, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The initial call was determined to be a domestic violence incident in which the victim who called told police the suspect was coming back to the location.

The suspect’s car was in the driveway as the standoff was underway, the spokesperson said.

The high school was asked to lockdown the campus, a school spokesperson said.

No further details about the lockdown were immediately available.

