Police standoff with vehicular manslaughter suspect continues overnight in Covina

A standoff continues Wednesday between Covina police and a vehicular manslaughter suspect who barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday afternoon.

The unidentified suspect locked himself inside the home in the 100 block of North Forestdale Avenue just before 3:30 p.m., Covina Police Department Sgt. Statler said.

Statler confirmed the suspect was wanted on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

Video from the scene showed a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad truck had arrived at the scene.

Residents near the home have been evacuated as a precaution.

The suspect is believed to be the only person inside the residence.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

