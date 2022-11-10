Roads are blocked as police are standing off with a pursuit suspect in Santa Monica on Thursday night.

The suspect is refusing to surrender as dozens of police cars are surrounding their vehicle and blocking roads on Ocean Avenue, just north of Colorado Avenue and the Santa Monica Pier entrance.

The standoff has lasted over an hour after police initially attempted to pull the driver over. The pursuit eventually ended in the middle of the street on Ocean Avenue.

It’s unclear what the driver is wanted for and authorities believe a dog is inside the vehicle as well.

The suspect refused to exit his car as officers continue the standoff.

Details remain limited.

This is a developing story and will be updated.