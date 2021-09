Police have stepped up patrols at Chapman University in Orange after a resident reported an attempted sexual assault late last week.

The search continues Monday for the attacker, who was wearing a skeleton mask and an all-black outfit when the attack happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 27, 2021.