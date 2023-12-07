As the first of the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah kicks off, some in the Jewish community have expressed concern about the rise in antisemitic sentiment amid the war between Israel and Hamas, while others say the point of the Festival of Lights is to celebrate outwardly and proudly.

The ancient tradition of Hanukkah marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem and the miracle of a small pot of oil lasting for eight nights.

The fear for some of those observing the tradition is that displaying their Jewish symbols and religious practices could make them a target.

“I definitely have felt and have seen a rise in antisemitism,” Alexandra Novak told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff. “You see it around town, but obviously, we are still going to celebrate Hanukkah.”

The Anti-Defamation League reports a staggering 300% rise in hateful incidents and rhetoric targeting the Jewish community since Oct. 7 when Hamas launched its brutal and bloody attack on Israeli soil.

Still, many, like Novak, say that living in fear is not an option.

“Just like back in the day, when my grandma survived the Holocaust and Auschwitz, you can’t hide being Jewish, you have to keep going,” she said.

In fact, a lot of the Jewish community is embracing the spirit of the holiday amid the conflict in the Middle East that much more.

“That’s what this holiday is about, bringing light into the darkness,” Ariella Rachimi told KTLA.

She went on to say that this year, it’s especially important to celebrate in the community and to not be afraid to display a menorah in a front window or attend a public candle-lighting ceremony.

“Together we are stronger than if we’re divided, and if we’re hiding, we are divided,” she added.

With a large crowd of Hanukkah celebrants expected in Beverly Hills for the first night of the holiday tradition, the police department is stepping up the number of officers on foot and bike patrols.

Authorities said they will also be using undercover surveillance methods to protect celebrating crowds.

“The Jewish community in general has had a long history of worrying about people trying to hurt the Jewish community, specifically, and with that, we know that at certain times of the year, we have to be extra vigilant to make sure people are protected,” BHPD Sgt. Jeffrey Newman told KTLA.

The Jewish Federation of North America said that most Hanukkah events are continuing as planned without disruption.

For David Klein, who plans on celebrating the holiday, the age-old theme of Hanukkah is relevant even today.

“It’s very symbolic, actually, Hanukkah being a time when Jews weren’t allowed to outwardly practice their religion,” he said. “This is absolutely appropriate for them to do so.”

Thursday night’s event in Beverly Hills begins at 5:30 p.m. It is just one of many celebrations across SoCal, with people gathering in Culver City, the Palisades and Santa Monica, as well as ongoing parties throughout the week.