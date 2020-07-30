Police: Street-racing BMW fatally strikes innocent pickup driver in Santa Ana

A pickup driver was killed when he was hit by a BMW sedan believed to have been street racing in Santa Ana Thursday, investigators said.

The BMW was racing another car, heading north on Bristol Street, when it collided with a Ford F-150 that was making a turn at the intersection with Santa Clara Avenue around 12:15 p.m., said Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

The force of the crash propelled the truck at least 50 feet, and it landed on its side and caught fire due to live wires, Bertagna said.

Bystanders worked to help extricate the pickup driver, described by Bertagna as an innocent victim. But the driver died after being taken to a hospital, the corporal said.

One man injured his hand after punching through the truck’s window to get the man out.

“You don’t have time to think,” he said. “It’s more of a reaction. At that point, it’s human life.”

The BMW driver remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon. Authorities did not provide information on his condition.

Investigators were able to track down the driver of the second car believed to have been racing the BMW, a black Infiniti sedan. That driver was taken into custody for questioning, Bertagna said.

Investigators also hope they can obtain surveillance video of the crash from residences in the area.

The scene remained active Thursday afternoon, and the intersection would be closed until further notice, officials said.

No further details were immediately available.