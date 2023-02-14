Los Angeles police officers have set up a perimeter around a motel in Venice as they search for a person wanted in connection with a murder.

Officials confirmed the police activity near the intersection of Lincoln and Venice boulevards and told KTLA that they were searching for a murder suspect.

Video from the scene showed officers positioned around the Lincoln Inn motel with a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter circling overhead.

At this time, no information has been released about the suspect, including which crime they are linked to.

With much of the area blocked off by law enforcement, drivers were encouraged to avoid the area of Lincoln Boulevard while police were on scene.

Check back for details on this developing story.