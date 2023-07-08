A teenage boy died and a man was wounded in an apparent shootout at a Walmart parking lot in La Habra late Friday, authorities said.

According to the La Habra Police Department, they received several 911 calls regarding a shooting in a shopping center parking lot in the 1300 block of South Beach Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

The teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was listed in critical condition at a nearby hospital Saturday, police said.

Investigators also said that they are not actively searching for any suspects, as the man and the teen may have possibly been shooting at each other.

A teen was killed, and another man injured after a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in La Habra. (KTLA)

A teen was killed, and another man injured after a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in La Habra. (KTLA)

A teen was killed, and another man injured after a shooting at a Walmart parking lot in La Habra. (KTLA)

What led up to the shootout remains unknown. It is also unclear whether the man and the teenager were related.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Authorities remained at the scene and part of the parking lot remained blocked off early Saturday morning as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the La Habra Police Department conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Habra Police Department.