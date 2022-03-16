A person wanted for several robberies in Southern California was involved in a standoff with police in Woodland Hills for eight hours Wednesday.

Once he noticed that he was being followed by police, he fled on foot into a home near Burbank Boulevard and Owensmouth Avenue, according to Lt. Julie Rodriguez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

“He barricaded himself, we asked him to come out numerous times and he refused,” Rodriguez said. ‘

Police used tear gas to force the man, who is only described as being in his 40s, to emerge from the home.

A second person, a woman who was driving the car with the alleged robber inside, was also arrested, Rodriguez said.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 16, 2022.