Loved ones mourn Xavier Chavarin in an El Sereno memorial on March 7, 2023. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday will hold a press conference to publicly identify 32-year-old David Anthony Zapata, the man arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Xavier Daniel Chavarin, 17, and the attack of a 33-year-old father.

Zapata was taken into custody in Alhambra Wednesday after a standoff.

The El Sereno attack, which occurred at about 4 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Valley Boulevard, left the Woodrow Wilson High School student seeking help at a local King Torta shop before he collapsed on the floor, witnesses said.

Police released video of the alleged attacker earlier Wednesday, and Zapata appears to be the same person depicted in the surveillance footage.

The motive behind the stabbings remains unknown, but more information is expected to be released at the press conference, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. at LAPD headquarters.