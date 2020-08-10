Police union comes out against Garcetti’s plan to shut-off utilities at L.A. house parties

The Los Angeles Police Protective League is pushing back against Mayor Eric Garcetti’s attempt to crack down on large gatherings at homes by cutting off utility services.

The union says officers should be focused on crime and not policing local house parties.

Garcetti announced the plan Wednesday saying enforcement is not focused on small gatherings, but on “people determined to break the rules, posing significant public dangers and a threat to all of us.”

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 10, 2020.