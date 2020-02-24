Police Unions, Justice Reformers Battle for Dollars in Bitter L.A. County DA Race

George Gascon, left, speaks during a new conference on Dec. 9, 2014 in San Francisco. On the right, Jackie Lacey appears in an undated photo. (Credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images; Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times))

For most George Gascón supporters knocking on doors in South Los Angeles, the race to determine the county’s top prosecutor is extremely personal.

Among those involved in the $1-million get-out-the-vote effort is Linda Gomez, who as a teen was sentenced to 14 years in prison for assault with a gang enhancement. She was released after criminal justice reform laws like those championed by Gascón changed parole eligibility for juvenile offenders.

“At 17, I just remember sitting in that courtroom scared to death,” she said. “Most girls are getting ready for prom or SATs, and I’m looking at spending the rest of my life in prison.”

Just a few miles away, near downtown, is the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing rank-and-file LAPD officers that has long supported more traditional law-and-order policies, which poured $1 million into two outside committees supporting L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.

The Los Angeles D.A.'s primary is in two weeks – Jackie Lacey vs. George Gascon vs. Rachel Rossi. With a pair of two-term prosecutors in the hunt, I broke down their tenures in L.A. & S.F. to see how much of their past is prologue for 2020. My latest: https://t.co/KS8DGE50XM — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) February 18, 2020

