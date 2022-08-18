A man who was shouting at officers while smoking and holding what appeared to be a cellphone was shot with a stun gun by police in Anaheim Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Manzanita Park around 11:40 p.m. where the man was located near a playground.

Video showed the man standing near officers with what looked like a cellphone in one hand while his other hand was raised in the air.

At one point, the man can be seen smoking something and then shouting at officers.

The man eventually got on his knees but continued to argue with officers who used a stun gun to bring him to the ground.

The man was able to walk to a patrol car after being taking into custody by officers.

He was eventually loaded into an ambulance to be treated at a local hospital for unknown injuries.