Police: Woman admits to homicide after dead body found at scene of San Fernando Valley house fire

Police respond to investigate after a dead body was found at the scene of a house fire in the Woodland Hills area on June 29, 2020. (KTLA)

Firefighters responding to a Los Angeles residential fire found a person dead and when police arrived a woman told them she killed the victim and set the blaze, authorities said.

The fire was reported Monday in a structure in the western San Fernando Valley, on the border of West Hills and Woodland Hills, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

After putting out the flames, firefighters were checking the inside when they found “a male decedent with a severe injury to his throat.”

Police were called and the woman approached officers investigating the scene. She was taken into custody without incident and a knife found at the scene was booked as evidence, police said.

The names of the woman and the victim were not immediately released.

