Police: Woman admits to homicide after dead body found at scene of San Fernando Valley house fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police respond to investigate after a dead body was found at the scene of a house fire in the Woodland Hills area on June 29, 2020. (KTLA)

Police respond to investigate after a dead body was found at the scene of a house fire in the Woodland Hills area on June 29, 2020. (KTLA)

Firefighters responding to a Los Angeles residential fire found a person dead and when police arrived a woman told them she killed the victim and set the blaze, authorities said.

The fire was reported Monday in a structure in the western San Fernando Valley, on the border of West Hills and Woodland Hills, a Los Angeles Police Department statement said.

After putting out the flames, firefighters were checking the inside when they found “a male decedent with a severe injury to his throat.”

Police were called and the woman approached officers investigating the scene. She was taken into custody without incident and a knife found at the scene was booked as evidence, police said.

The names of the woman and the victim were not immediately released.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter