Polls have opened in the special primary election to replace disgraced former Los Angeles City Councilmember Nury Martinez in District 6.

There are seven candidates vying for Martinez’s open seat for the district that represents a large swath of the San Fernando Valley: Arleta, Lake Balboa, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys and Sun Valley.

They are:

Isaac Kim, a small business owner

Imelda Padilla, a community relations manager

Rose Grigoryan, a social activist and journalist

Marisa Alcaraz, an environmental policy director

Antoinette Scully, a community organizer and mother

Douglas Dagoberto Sierra, a father and business consultant

Marco Santana, a director of a housing nonprofit.

Marinez stepped down from her post as council president and eventually resigned from the City Council all together last year following a racism scandal that rocked Los Angeles.

She was heard on leaked audio making disparaging comments about Black people, the Oaxacan community and Armenians, among others.

The scandal also led to the resignation of a top union leader in Los Angeles County and calls for fellow councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León — who were in the redistricting meeting where the audio was recorded — to step down as well.

Cedillo lost a reelection bid to activist Eunisses Hernandez, but de León has defied loud calls for his resignation. He is set to remain in office until December 2024.

Polls in Tuesday’s election will close at 8 p.m.

Voting centers opened late last month and voters can vote in person at polling locations within the district. Vote by mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday will be accepted until April 11.

If no candidate gets more more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, a June runoff election between the top two is planned, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The winner will face another election for the seat next March, when Martinez’s term was set to expire.