Pomona councilman, substitute teacher charged with possessing child porn, taking inappropriate photos of young students: DA

Pomona City Councilman Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, 45, pictured in a photo provided by the city.

A Pomona city councilman and substitute teacher was charged Wednesday for possessing child pornography and allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of young girls, officials said.

Rubio Ramiro Gonzalez, 45, was charged with one felony count of possessing child pornography and four misdemeanor counts of annoying or molesting a child, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Gonzalez is accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students at Cortez and Arroyo elementary schools in Pomona, officials said.

He also allegedly had images of child pornography in his email accounts, according to the DA’s Office.

Gonzalez was arrested on May 22 and released on $20,000 bail the same day.

Gonzalez was elected into office in 2016 and the city’s website still lists him as a councilman for District 1.

He has worked in the Pomona Unified School District, the Los Angeles Unified School District and several others in California and Texas, according to the city’s site.

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 28. The investigation is ongoing.

If convicted as charged, Gonzalez faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in custody.

